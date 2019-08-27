QUESTION: Are you drinking the Cardinals' postseason Kool-Aid?
BENFRED: The Kool-Aid seems rather realistic at the moment. Before Tuesday night's win, the updated postseason projections at FanGraphs give the Cardinals an 84.9 percent chance to make the postseason, and a 58.7 percent chance to win the National League Central. The Cardinals are 40-24 against teams with losing records this season, and of their 31 remaining games, 16 of them come against teams with non-winning records as of today.
They've got a three-game lead on the Cubs and a 6.5 game lead on the Brewers. This series in Milwaukee is a chance to make it a two-team race. The Cubs are vulnerable, but the Cardinals will have to beat them to avoid the wild-card route.