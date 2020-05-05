DRINKWITZ DIVES IN

QUESTION: Are you buying or selling the early recruiting hype for new Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz?
BENFRED: No one should be "selling" it. Drinkwitz is pulling good players out of St. Louis, the kind of players that his predecessor couldn't get. That's great news for Mizzou fans.
It's also worth remembering a commitment is non-binding and, for now, these kids can't take campus visits elsewhere. There could be a fight to flip them when those restrictions lift, and how Drinkwitz does holding commitments will be just as important as securing them initially.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football, but getting commitments is not the only thing that matters. Butch Jones made an amazing splash at Tennessee when he was first hired. His energy and slogans and buzz words had everybody fired up, and his social media presence worked with prospects. He didn't do a good enough job turning the talent into winning football games, and he got fired. Now he's Nick Saban's glorified intern.
Drinkwitz kind of reminds me of Jones with his slogans and "swagger," but I hope he's a better football coach.
