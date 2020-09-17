DRINKWITZ DOING OK?

COMMENT: Watched a few of the Drinkwitz Q/A videos — Drink didn’t seem as chipper this week as usual. It seems like he doesn’t think the team is capable of putting up a fight against Bama. Our depth is no match for Bama’s.
MATTER: I'd say his mood has a lot more to do with a dozen players — at least a dozen — being out for a game against the No. 2 team in the country. I don’t blame him for being frustrated.
We also don't know how Alabama's roster is impacted by COVID. The virus doesn't play favorites. On Wednesday, Nick Saban said he's not aware of any players missing the game — but that doesn't mean he's telling the truth. Alabama was going to be heavily favored no matter what. Missouri's offense has the element of surprise — and that might be the only advantage.
I'll take a deeper dive into Alabama in the coming days. The Tide had some defensive vulnerabilities last year — but also return Dylan Moses from injury. He's the only thing in the way of Nick Bolton being the best linebacker in the SEC.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.