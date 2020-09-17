 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DRINKWITZ DOING OK?
0 comments

DRINKWITZ DOING OK?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
091020-spt-c1hochjump

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri football team open the season Sept. 26 at home against Alabama. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

COMMENT: Watched a few of the Drinkwitz Q/A videos — Drink didn’t seem as chipper this week as usual. It seems like he doesn’t think the team is capable of putting up a fight against Bama. Our depth is no match for Bama’s. 

MATTER: I'd say his mood has a lot more to do with a dozen players — at least a dozen — being out for a game against the No. 2 team in the country. I don’t blame him for being frustrated.

We also don't know how Alabama's roster is impacted by COVID. The virus doesn't play favorites. On Wednesday, Nick Saban said he's not aware of any players missing the game but that doesn't mean he's telling the truth. Alabama was going to be heavily favored no matter what. Missouri's offense has the element of surprise — and that might be the only advantage.

I'll take a deeper dive into Alabama in the coming days. The Tide had some defensive vulnerabilities last year — but also return Dylan Moses from injury. He's the only thing in the way of Nick Bolton being the best linebacker in the SEC.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports