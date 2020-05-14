DRINKWITZ PART OF A NEW BREED OF COACHING?

QUESTION: Personality-wise, what would be the main difference between Drinkwitz and Odom that seems to allow Drinkwitz to be, up to this point, more successful in recruiting?
MATTER: I'm going to tap on the brakes a little bit on declaring Drinkwitz a recruiting wizard. His staff has done a nice job building relationships and landing some St. Louis commitments. Let's give them credit for the early momentum. It's also only May. Odom was getting a lot of credit last June when Antonio Doyle committed to Mizzou. It was seen as the possible start of a turnaround in the STL region for Odom. We know what happened from there.
As I've written many times in the last few months: Drinkwitz has energized recruits and coaches with his personality and his social media presence. It resonates with teenagers. That part of the job comes natural for him. As long as he's been in coaching social media has been part of the game. Older coaches had to evolve to survive in today's climate. It comes more naturally for younger coaches. Drinkwitz and Casey Woods, both 37, are only a few years younger than Odom, 43, but Odom played the game in the 1990s and got into coaching in the early 2000s while recruiting tech was just starting to advance.
That's not to say all coaches north of 50 aren't good at social media or can't relate to the modern college athlete. Dabo Swinney is 50. He seems to be doing just fine. But, again, he falls in line with the more modern coaching model: more CEO and master of charisma and brand-building and less focus on scheme and Xs and Os.
The best coaches in 2020 combine both forces: innovative on AND off the field. Lincoln Riley is the perfect example. His offense is cutting edge and exciting and his program is one of the best at branding and social media.
FYI, as the crowd at Memorial Stadium started to disperse after Drinkwitz's introductory press conference, here's what Gary Pinkel told me: "He reminds me a lot of Lincoln Riley."
