DRINKWITZ'S NEW RECRUITING PHILOSOPHY

QUESTION: I'm a fan of the regional recruiting strategy that Coach Drink is implementing. It does seem like a better way to develop long-term relationships. Did ￼you get the sense that Barry Odom burned some bridges or couldn't sustain relationships by using the positional recruiting strategy?.
MATTER: I understood Odom's reasoning behind the move but it can backfire. I think he wanted to get some new faces in certain markets, flood St. Louis with multiple coaches to start building relationships with the players who they'd spend the most time with in Columbia. In that sense, it makes some sense.
But if you ask the high school coaches, they want consistent faces walking through their doors. They want coaches they can get to know personally and trust. That's harder to do when 10 coaches are coming in your office instead of one or two. As Drinkwitz pointed out yesterday, when you recruit regionally, you know where to look for information on a recruit at a certain school. You have relationships with the important figures at that school and in that market. That’s a valuable connection to have.