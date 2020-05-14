DRINKWITZ'S FIRST CLASS VS. ODOM'S FIRST CLASS

QUESTION: How do you compare Eliah Drinkwitz’s first full recruiting class (next year’s incoming) vs. Barry Odom’s first class?
MATTER: Drinkwitz has nine commitments so far, eight three stars and one four star. For the most part, the caliber of talent is on par with most of Odom's classes. There's more buzz for a couple reasons: One, the staff has had success getting early pledges - some of that due to travel restrictions. Two, the bulk of the commitments are from in-state and within the STL region.
Odom's first full class - the 2017 class, not the 2016 class that included a lot of Pinkel commitments - ranked No. 43 nationally by 247Sports and was 13th in the 14-team SEC. Not great but not far from the norm since MU joined the SEC. The 2017 class produced 13 players who have been multi-game starters. A few All-SEC candidates but no clear 1st-team guys or major stars.
The best players from that first full Odom class have been Rountree, Durant, Whiteside, Gillespie and Bledsoe. Akial Byers was the only four-star player in the 2017 class. Good player, not elite by any means. What hurt the 2017 class - or at least the perception of the class - was the complete lack of in-state prospects. DaRon Davis was the only one signed, and he never made it academically.
You can't win the SEC East with multiple classes of good players without truly great players.
