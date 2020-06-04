DRINKWITZ'S OFFENSE

QUESTION: Since I have never seen a football game in which Coach Drinkwitz was the head coach and/or offensive coordinator, I'm not sure what makes his offense so good or what it looks like. Do you have any insight on what we can expect?
MATTER: He describes his base system as a mix between Gus Malzahn's spread offense and Bryan Harsin's pro-style offense that relies on motion, shifts and multi-personnel packages. Drink's teams have generally relied on one primary running back in a downhill rushing attack. He calls it a QB-driven offense. That's not exactly revolutionary, but he can tilt the offense in the direction of the QB's strengths. He's had pocket passers guide a vertical passing game. He's had running QBs who have added more run-pass option/zone-read schemes, too.
What I found most interesting this spring - the very brief spring - was he described his system as a "game-plan specific offense." Every coach has a different game plan every week, but I interpreted that label as we can expect to see different looks, different schemes each week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.