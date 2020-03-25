DROP-DEAD DATE FOR CALLING OFF THE SEASON?

QUESTION: I would think the NHL will resume the season if at all possible, but do you think there's a drop-dead date that once its reached, the season is over? If this happens, at least the Blues will be the reigning Cup champs for one more summer.
JT: I would think we're a ways away from a drop-dead date. I think the NHL is at least contemplating the possibility of not resuming play until August. If that's truly the case, time is on their side. For now, there have been reports out of the conference calls with the board of governors, and then the GMs on Monday and Tuesday respectively,, that the self-quarantine for NHL players has been pushed back to April 6 from March 27. (I saw one report that said the push back was to April 3.) In any event, the league is still in the pause mode.
And again, I'm not sure it's an automatic that the Blues keep the Cup if there is no more hockey. Perhaps it's just awarded to the regular-season leader when play stopped — the Boston Bruins.
To a follow-up comment in which the reader urged the NHL to shut down and follow the calendar for the 2020-21 season, JT replied:
JT: The league (and its players) stand to lose a lot of money if the regular season and most importantly the playoffs aren't concluded. I've heard estimates of $1 billion (revenue, not profit). Remember, the NHL is much more dependent on ticket sales than other leagues.
So I think the league and the players will do everything they can to finish off this season. With that in mind, I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that we could go all the way to August before play resumes.
