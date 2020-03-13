DUKE AND KU BARK, NCAA ROLLS OVER

QUESTION: Surprising to see Duke and Kansas drop out of the NCAA tourney on their own. Did that force the hand of the NCAA to cancel March Madness?
GORDO: That helped trigger it for sure. The NCAA was resisting the tidal wave of shutdowns and it was willing to go with empty venues as a work-around.
But when Kansas and Duke tells NCAA leaders to sit up and and extend a paw, they sit up and extend a paw. The blue-blood programs run the Association, which also explains how they can get away with almost any rules violation.