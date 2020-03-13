DUKE AND KU BARK, NCAA ROLLS OVER
0 comments

DUKE AND KU BARK, NCAA ROLLS OVER

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Kansas objects to NCAA charges in response to allegations

Kansas head coach Bill Self strikes a familiar pose as he questions a referee's call in the Feb. 24 game against Oklahoma State. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Surprising to see Duke and Kansas drop out of the NCAA tourney on their own. Did that force the hand of the NCAA to cancel March Madness?

GORDO: That helped trigger it for sure. The NCAA was resisting the tidal wave of shutdowns and it was willing to go with empty venues as a work-around.

But when Kansas and Duke tells NCAA leaders to sit up and and extend a paw, they sit up and extend a paw. The blue-blood programs run the Association, which also explains how they can get away with almost any rules violation.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports