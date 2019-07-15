QUESTION: Does the trade deadline really matter with regard to the Cards? There are so many holes in this lineup that any trade will have minimal impact. Maybe they could start dumping some dead weight by trading Wong, Wacha, and Bader.
COMMISH: Wacha, I think, would be a move if they decide they don't plan to start him any more this year or, especially next year. Wong hardly is considered to be dead weight, given his defense and that he's swinging the bat better now. Bader will get one more look in the next few days.
The trade deadline matters in that there might be some starting pitching or even relief help to be had. The deadline comes at about the time Ozuna and Molina can come back and it would be hard to trade for any better hitters than those, so the offense just has to give them enough in the next 11 games -- before the Houston/Chicago home stand at the end of the month -- to keep them alive.
The Cardinals only have to get to the dance. They don't have to arrive in a limousine. They could get there in a pick-up truck.
QUESTION: Do you see any trade scenarios that realistically make this team a division favorite?
COMMISH: What they have available to give up would be the issue.
As long as you're three games behind with 71 to go, you're in the division race, but it seems that the Cubs are the best team in the division now. Are they the best when the Cardinals have Ozuna and Molina back? That might be different. Those absences are like taking Rizzo and Contreras out of the Cubs' lineup. Let's see what the Cubs would look like if that happened.