DUNCAN IN CARDINALS HALL OF FAME?

QUESTION: How about getting Dave Duncan on the ballot for the Cardinals HOF? There has to be a place for him in the Hall given what he did during his tenure as pitching coach.
GOOLD: Several of us have lobbied for Dave Duncan to be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. By the team's policy that would be an ownership selection, not one made by the Red Ribbon Committee or the fans. Now, we have asked if the Red Ribbon Committee could make a pitch for him to be our selection, and that may be considered. He should be in the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Period. I'd like to see that.
Follow-up: Which two would you vote on the Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot?
GOOLD: Interesting question. I hadn't given it much thought, honestly, because my role in it is only voting on who should be on the ballot for fans to have their say, and I think it's important in some cases for fans to get that say.
To me, Hernandez stands out as a candidate, above any of the others on there. I think Matt Morris is too often overlooked for what he did in that era before Carpenter and Wainwright took over as surefire Cardinals Hall of Famers. I also don't understand why Carlton doesn't get more support.