1. DYLAN CARLSON, Outfielder

Bats/Throws: S/L ... Height: 6-3 ... Age: 21
Acquired: Drafted 1st round (Elk Grove, Calif.), 2016.
In 2019: 126 games, .292/.372/.542, .914 OPS, 26 HR, 62 XB, 68 RBIs, 58 BB, 116 K at Class AA Springfield and Class AAA Memphis, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 1.
MLB.com ranking: No. 1.
Scouting report: One of Gary LaRocque’s phrases that Cardinals manager Mike Shildt quotes often is a question on “how many ways can a player beat another team.” LaRocque, the Cardinals’ farm director, uses that question to explore the various facets of a minor-leaguer player’s game. Can he win a game with his speed? With his glove? With his instincts, his savvy, his bat? Or, with just his talent?
The answer Dylan Carlson gave again and again throughout this past spring training was this: Yes.
When his run of reaching base ended after eight consecutive plate appearances, Carlson still found a way to help contribute to produce runs. In a hitless game, he went first to third to set up a run. In another hitless game, he twice moved a runner over to set up a teammate for the RBI. He made a play in left and another in right in two separate games that neutralized a rally before it started for the opponent because Carlson kept them from an extra base.
If production is measured in 90 feet – either taken on offense or refused on defense – then only Carlson would have challenged Paul DeJong for the Cardinals’ lead. Carlson led the Cardinals with 11 runs during the Grapefruit League, and there were three players who appeared regularly and had more walks than strikeouts: Carlson (six to five), Paul Goldschmidt (five to two), and John Nogowski (five to three). Carlson had to hit to get noticed, to force his way into the conversation for the opening day lineup, but the Cardinals saw again this spring that he does a lot of different things to win, even on the days he doesn’t hit. That’s the look of a starter.
Internally, the Cardinals see Carlson as the position player answer to Jack Flaherty – studious, poised, determined. A scout with an opposing team called Carlson the youngest Cardinal player who “already looked like he had been in the majors. Is an All-Star? He’s definitely a player.” Baseball America echoed that sentiment: “With a well-rounder game and few weaknesses, Carlson is a safe bet to be an everyday player and has a chance to be more. … He studies pitchers’ tendencies, stays within the strike zone and doesn’t miss his pitch.”
ETA: Imminently, 2020.
