DYLAN DOWN ON THE FARM
0 comments

DYLAN DOWN ON THE FARM

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
All Star Futures Game Baseball

Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson delivers an RBI hit during the MLB All-Star Futures game last July in Cleveland. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Your turn to take a whack at STLtoday's favorite chat pinata: If baseball comes back with expanded rosters, how would the Cardinals justify NOT having Dylan Carlson playing with the big boys?

GORDO: With expanded rosters, sure, Carlson would figure to be in the Cardinals' mix. And will we even see minor league baseball this season? If MLB puts its focus on returning as a studio sport operating in centralized locations, it may scale back or even eliminate the traditional minor league system.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports