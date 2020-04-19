DYLAN DOWN ON THE FARM

QUESTION: Your turn to take a whack at STLtoday's favorite chat pinata: If baseball comes back with expanded rosters, how would the Cardinals justify NOT having Dylan Carlson playing with the big boys?
GORDO: With expanded rosters, sure, Carlson would figure to be in the Cardinals' mix. And will we even see minor league baseball this season? If MLB puts its focus on returning as a studio sport operating in centralized locations, it may scale back or even eliminate the traditional minor league system.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!