DYNAMIC DYLAN

QUESTION: A dash of Commish perspective, please: Could Dylan Carlson be as magnificent as Hochman, Claiborne, Danny Mac et. al., are making him out to be? Or should we tap the brakes and give him some time? I mean, two hits in three games ... that's what Fowler does.
COMMISH: I am willing to wait a bit before I wax too enthusiastic. He does have a myriad of skills but I'm not expecting to him stand the league on its collective year just yet.
The first thing you look for is. . . does he look overmatched?
Carlson does not.
