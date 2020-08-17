You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DYNAMIC DYLAN
0 comments

DYNAMIC DYLAN

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson bats during an intrasquad game on July 17. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Kohley)

QUESTION: A dash of Commish perspective, please: Could Dylan Carlson be as magnificent as Hochman, Claiborne, Danny Mac et. al., are making him out to be? Or should we tap the brakes and give him some time? I mean, two hits in three games ... that's what Fowler does.

COMMISH: I am willing to wait a bit before I wax too enthusiastic. He does have a myriad of skills but I'm not expecting to him stand the league on its collective year just yet.

The first thing you look for is. . . does he look overmatched?

Carlson does not.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports