QUESTION: How do you think Kyrou looked?
JT: Pretty good. He had a couple of really good scoring chances. Looked quick. And most importantly, looked stronger on the puck than he did last season with the Blues. Just before he left for San Antonio at the end of camp this September, Kyrou told me he emphasized getting stronger and adding a little weight in the offseason. Pardon the cliche', but the NHL is a man's league and Kyrou knows that.
I also watched Sunday's AHL game between San Antonio and the Toronto Marlies on the NHL Network — which was Kyrou's last game before the callup. He didn't get a goal or assist in that game, but he was impressive with his skating, passing, shooting, and instincts.
The Blues don't want Kyrou to be one of those players that gets called up and sent down constantly. They would like nothing better than for Kyrou to stay here and make his mark. This is a huge opportunity for him.