QUESTION: The ballot for all of Fame just came out. Aside from Derek Jeter, do you see anyone else making the Hall this year from this ballot? Do you see Scott Rolen ever making a real push. He is criminally underrated.
GOOLD: Larry Walker deserves it, and this should/could be the year. I will continue to vote for him. I voted for Scott Rolen last year and cannot think of a reason why I wouldn't this year, too, given the number of candidates deserving. I have some tough choices coming on this year's ballot, but I will endeavor to stay consistent with my voting.