EARLY THOUGHTS ON DRINKWITZ

QUESTION: What are your general impressions of The Drink? I can tell you all the App State fans down here in North Carolina were livid. They really liked him, as did the NC State fans when he was there.
MATTER: We don't know if he can build a program and sustain success because he's moved around so much and only been a head coach for one year. But this is what fans should like most: He has a plan. He has a plan on offense especially. He has a system in place that will have an identity and a purpose. That was not the case the last two years. After the 2017 season, Derek Dooley arrived with his gargantuan NFL playbook and literally called his offense "Wikipedia."
"Every day you can go on there and there’s a new sentence (and say), ‘Oh, I wonder who added that?," he said nearly two years ago.
That's not going to be the case under Drinkwitz. He has an established offense that can lean in different directions based on MU's personnel, but there will be a plan in place. There’s a lot to like about his offense. It’s a tempo-based system built around a downhill running game and a complete passing attack with a mix of trick plays.
Photo: Then-coach Eliah Drinkwitz joins his Appalachian State players as they celebrate with fans after the team scored an upset win at North Carolina on Sept. 21. (AP Photo)