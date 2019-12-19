EAST TEAMS TOUGHER FOR BLUES THAN WESTERN FOES?

QUESTION: Seems to me that Eastern teams are generally more of a challenge for the Blues than the West. Any thoughts why that may be? Even teams like The Habs cause the Blues fits.
JT: Interesting observation. That certainly seems to be the case this year. The Blues have been very, very good against the East in recent years but have been only average against the East this year. They're 7-6-3 against the East so far this season as opposed to 14-2-3 against the West.
In general, as you probably know, the West is regarded as the heavier, more physical conference. The East as the more skilled, speedier league.