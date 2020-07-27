EDMAN AT THIRD ... FOR NOW

QUESTION: Is Tommy Edman our new 3B? Don’t we lose that Swiss Army knife advantage that way? Batting 2nd is quite an endorsement of him.
COMMISH: Edman is the new third baseman. But that won't be where he will end up, with all the good third basemen (Gorman, Montero, Nunez) the Cardinals have in their system.
There is that "Swiss Army Knife" advantage that Edman possesses, but some of that is gone in a DH game where there aren't any double switches in the lineup.
