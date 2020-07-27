EDMAN AT THIRD ... FOR NOW
EDMAN AT THIRD ... FOR NOW

Pirates Cardinals Baseball

Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman throws out Pirates' Erik Gonzalez at first during the ninth inning of Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Is Tommy Edman our new 3B? Don’t we lose that Swiss Army knife advantage that way? Batting 2nd is quite an endorsement of him.

COMMISH: Edman is the new third baseman. But that won't be where he will end up, with all the good third basemen (Gorman, Montero, Nunez) the Cardinals have in their system.

There is that "Swiss Army Knife" advantage that Edman possesses, but some of that is gone in a DH game where there aren't any double switches in the lineup.

