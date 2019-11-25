QUESTION: Since Tommy Edman had 35 extra-base hits in essentially half a season while Goldy had 60 and Ozuna 53 in a full season, why wouldn’t Edman profile as a high average option with pop who could bat 3rd while Goldy slides to cleanup?
GOOLD: Because one season is a good start, not a finished product. That would be one reason. At some point you do have to look at the player's body of work as well, and while Edman had a rip-roaring season as a rookie for sure, he doesn't have the career that Goldschmidt has, or that Matt Carpenter has, for that matter.
He's trending up for sure, but I'd be real hesitant to say you definitively know him as a player just yet.
Follow-up: Who would you consider to be the 3-4-5 batters in the lineup?
GOOLD: As of today? Goodness.
How about: 3. Goldschmidt. 4. Carpenter. 5. DeJong.
The Cardinals have some lineup work to do, because it's just not clear at all.
Follow-up: Could we see a scenario where the Cardinals acquire a player who hits 3rd, moving Goldschmidt to the clean-up spot? Or is Goldschmidt's name written in pen for the 3 hole?
GOOLD: The middle of the order is open for rearrangement. That's largely because the Cardinals don't have a surefire cleanup hitter at the moment. That said, it's more likely that Goldschmidt moves up in the order than down because they'll want to maximize his plate appearances, not take from them.