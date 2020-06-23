EDMAN OVER CARPENTER AT THIRD?

QUESTION: Wouldn't you rather have Tommy Edman starting at third base every day instead of Matt Carpenter? Especially in a 60-game season?
BENFRED: That depends which Carpenter I'm getting.If it's the one who can look like the hottest hitter in baseball for a 60-game stretch, I want him in the lineup every game.
If it's the one who looks like one of the least competitive hitters in baseball for a 60-game stretch, I want him on the bench.
He's going to get a shot to prove he's in the zone.
I'd give him that, too.
Carpenter at DH from time to time would make a lot of sense as a way to get Edman time at third. Edman can play pretty much every other position, too.
