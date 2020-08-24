EDMAN PRESSING?

QUESTION: It seems like Tommy Edman was pressing a little bit there in the beginning. Has the league figured him out?
GOOLD: A key for Tommy Edman is going to be taking more walks, getting that walk-rate up. Or batting at a spot in the order where walks are forced upon (not happening in the AL-style lineup) or where he gets a steadier diet of strikes.
Yes, the league has adjusted to him, and you can see that almost every game of this season, and we saw that in spring training, too.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.