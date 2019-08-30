QUESTION: Jim Edmonds calls Tommy Edman a "ballplayer." If Jimmy Ballgame says that, it's good enough for me. My question is what do you think his ceiling is with the Cardinals? He's a fast switch-hitter who makes things happen, but does his power potential play for a third baseman? Because he's not going to start at short or 2nd for the Cards.
GORDO: Right now I see Edman for what he is, a lively utility guy. I want power at third base, so long term that job goes to Nolan Gorman if he can handle it defensively. DeJong has power at shortstop, so that leaves Edman trying to beat out Wong for everyday work at second -- and right now Wong is the better player. Maybe he could play center field some day, since that remains unsettled.