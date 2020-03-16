EDMAN'S PLAYING TIME STILL IN QUESTION

COMMENT: If everyone stays healthy, I see Tommy Edman playing a max of maybe 4 out of every 7 games, and that is with Carpenter, DeJong and Wong sitting once a week and then maybe squeezing Edman for Fowler as well. This gives NO starts for Miller/Sosa which is highly unrealistic. It would cause 23 missed starts for Wong and DeJong, which seems difficult as they are looking like our leadoff and cleanup hitter for the year. Even with this unlikely premise Edman gets 92-ish starts. How will this be worked out?
GOOLD: It's been touched on, and had spring gone longer, it would have become clearer. Edman, as a switch-hitter, would complement starters at every position, and in that way be able to get a healthy amount of at-bats. So, for example. He could spell DeJong one day, Wong the next, Carpenter another day, and then start in left field one day or get in at right field and then you're looking at four starts out of seven, and not really reducing the overall playing time of the others. Or say he sees time at both corner spots once a week and then shortstop and second base only once every other week. Same formula. Different gloves.
I don't think you're that far off from the 23 starts, though. It might be 15 if everyone is healthy, and those other eight come from positions where someone is struggling.
You're right that fitting in Miller would have also been part of the equation, less so for Sosa. Miller could start at third base, but he's not the complement there for a platoon. Left field, Edman would be. He was going to see more time in left field in the final week of spring training, and that would have revealed just how much. Part time? Split shift? There was more to him playing out there than the Cardinals were probably advertising, given how they wanted it to play out with O'Neill and Thomas in left, with Carlson having to likely take that job from them coming out of Class AAA.