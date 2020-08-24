 Skip to main content
EDMONDS AS A MANAGER?
EDMONDS AS A MANAGER?

2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals instructor and former player Jim Edmonds, (left), talks with outfielder Harrison Bader during pop fly drills at practice on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Monday was the first day of workouts for the full squad. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Am I crazy for thinking Jim Edmonds should at the very least be a position coach and some day be a manager? Listening to him talk and break down the game it’s clear he has an abundance of knowledge about the game.

GOOLD: He would have to want either of those positions first. He has been a coach with the Cardinals in spring training, and he has an official role with Shildt's staff that in the past has allowed him to wear a uniform, be present to work with hitters, etc. There was a time when the players requested that because they liked working with him in the cages. This year has brought some obvious changes to that role because of the bubble the team has tried to build around its clubhouse and Tier 1 coaches. So, keep that in mind.

I haven't heard Edmonds say he has interest in managing, but he wouldn't be the first to go from explaining baseball on TV to being in the dugout. That has been a trend of sorts, headlined of course by Aaron Boone.

