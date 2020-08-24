EDMONDS AS A MANAGER?

QUESTION: Am I crazy for thinking Jim Edmonds should at the very least be a position coach and some day be a manager? Listening to him talk and break down the game it’s clear he has an abundance of knowledge about the game.
GOOLD: He would have to want either of those positions first. He has been a coach with the Cardinals in spring training, and he has an official role with Shildt's staff that in the past has allowed him to wear a uniform, be present to work with hitters, etc. There was a time when the players requested that because they liked working with him in the cages. This year has brought some obvious changes to that role because of the bubble the team has tried to build around its clubhouse and Tier 1 coaches. So, keep that in mind.
I haven't heard Edmonds say he has interest in managing, but he wouldn't be the first to go from explaining baseball on TV to being in the dugout. That has been a trend of sorts, headlined of course by Aaron Boone.
