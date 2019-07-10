QUESTION: Any rumblings about Jim Edmonds becoming a hitting coach with the Cardinals?
BENFRED: I think that is something that might interest him at some point, but I don't know of any plans to put it into motion. Remember, he already has a role under the front office in addition to his broadcast work. This flexible assignment lets him work with the guys with a less-regimented schedule, which he said this spring is best for him.
He wanted it made clear this spring that he's not gunning for anyone's job. You can clearly hear during the broadcasts that his passion is helping the players.