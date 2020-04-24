Edwardsville's Epenesa goes to Buffalo in NFL draft

A.J. Epenesa, the former Edwardsville High standout, spent the last three years chasing Big Ten quarterbacks. Now he’s coming after the AFC East.
The Buffalo Bills selected the former Iowa Hawkeye defensive end in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night with the 54th pick overall.
Epenesa was the fourth defensive end chosen and the second Iowa Hawkeye, following offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to Tampa Bay at No. 13 on Thursday.
Epenesa, an All-Metro choice in football and basketball as a senior, is the highest drafted area player since Belleville’s Adoree' Jackson, a cornerback from USC, went to Tennessee in the first round of the 2017 draft.
Epenesa would have been among the top prospects invited to attend the draft in Las Vegas, but as the coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to hold the draft in remote locations, Epenesa watched the draft unfold from his parents’ home in Glen Carbon, Ill. He was one of 58 draft prospects selected by the NFL to participate in the draft remotely.
The former five-star recruit didn’t start until this past season, his junior year, but for the last two years was one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive linemen. Epenesa was an impact reserve as a rookie in 2017, finishing with 4.5 sacks and made the Big Ten All-Freshman team. As a sophomore, Epenesa earned All-Big Ten honors despite coming off the bench behind two veteran starters and logged 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. As a junior this past season, he finally got the chance to start for the Hawkeyes and repeated as a first-team All-Big Ten choice while leading the team with 11.5 sacks. Seven of his sacks came in Iowa’s last four games. He piled up 14 tackles in the regular-season finale against Nebraska. He ended his college career with 2.5 sacks against Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.
Epenesa was widely projected as a first-round prospect when he entered the draft in January and passed on returning to Iowa City for his senior year, but he received mixed reviews from his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was timed at 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash, raising some concerns about his speed off the edge as a pass rusher.
Multiple mock drafts projected Epenesa going to New England with the No. 23 selection. Others expected him to still be available during the final picks in the first round or maybe into the second round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. slotted Epenesa to Houston in the second round with the the 40th overall selection.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!