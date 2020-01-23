EIGHT WINS IN 2020?

QUESTION: Looking at next season’s football schedule, can you see Mizzou getting to 8 wins? I think that would be a heck of a first season for Coach Drink.
MATTER: I'm not bold enough to predict eight wins right now without seeing a single practice under the new staff, but seven seems reasonable.
Georgia and Florida will be the class of the SEC East. Tennessee is getting better and doesn't lose any underclassmen to the NFL. I’ve (finally) learned to never overlook Kentucky and Mark Stoops. South Carolina isn't the threat it once was. Vandy can obviously beat Mizzou in Nashville but shouldn't be the same threat in Columbia. Arkansas is still a wreck until it proves Pittman and Odom are the right answers to start a turnaround in Fayetteville. Tough game for Mizzou at Mississippi State under Mike Leach.
The nonconference slate has some tests at BYU and home against a very good Louisiana Lafayette team.
Still, I don't think anyone should look at that schedule and forecast doom and gloom. If Drinkwitz has a plan on offense and uncovers some playmakers, this team will play in a bowl next year.