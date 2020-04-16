ELIMINATE 'OLYMPIC SPORTS' AT MIZZOU?

QUESTION: Given the financial shortfall, is it time for the AD and the chancellor to begin eliminating "Olympic sports" from the Mizzou athletic budget?
MATTER: The non-revenue sports have always cost more than they generate. MU does not begin each fiscal year expecting gymnastics or wrestling or track to make more money than they spend. MU knows football and to a lesser degree men's basketball bankrolls the rest of the department. That's just reality and always has been.
This potential loss of football revenue for 2020 underscores how tilted the balance sheets are in college sports. Like you say, one solution might be cutting sports. I don't think that needs to be the first option. Athletics departments can trim a lot of fat without gutting an entire program.
For one, stop spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on search firms to hire Kim Anderson or Barry Odom. Stop giving football assistants massive, massive raises after six-win seasons. Stop revamping facilities every couple years just because Alabama revamps its facilities.
Some of MU's non-revenue teams have been the school's most consistently excellent teams (wrestling, volleyball, swimming). It would be a horrendous shame to shut those programs down so you can pay a first-year football coach $4 million a year ... when the entire wrestling program costs about $2 million a year to fund.
