Elite Eight of the STL Sports Showdown: Stan vs. Ozzie, Kurt vs. Gibby as voting gets serious

STL Sports bracket

Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Bob Pettit, Brett Hull, Bob Gibson and Ozzie Smith. Your final eight in the STL Sports Showdown. (Post-Dispatch and AP photos)

You've made your second round picks, and we're down to the round of 8 as we pick the top pro athlete in St. Louis history.

After more than 25,000 votes we are down to the elite of St. Louis sports history - Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Brett Hull, Stan Musial, Bob Pettit, Albert Pujols, Ozzie Smith and Kurt Warner  - each advancing to the next round in the STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.

Starting today, you can vote daily to move your favorites from the field of 8 to 4, and eventually one who will stand alone.

Click here to cast your Round 2 votes.

Winners will be chosen at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card.  A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack worth more than $200.  

Click here to see the entire bracket.

Remember this is a bracket. There no doubt will be some anguish and injustice as choices are made along the way. That’s part of the fun.

Here's a look at the voting  results, and the Round 3 matchups.

