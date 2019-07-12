COMMENT: Speed thrills in the NHL's regular season, but in the playoffs it’s a different game and speed won’t win Cups. All the playoff teams that were built with speed, like the Lightning, lost out. Our Blues just need to get into the playoffs and they'll contend for the next few years ... IF "Binner" is the real thing.
GORDO: I do think this team has what it takes to stay in the hunt a few years. But duplicating the magic of this season will be really, really hard. I could see Dallas and Nashville raising their level next season and Chicago moving back into contention as well.
Follow-up: Are you surprised that Maroon is still on the market?
GORDO: No, because overall, this IS still a speed-driven league and the Blues didn't change that approach overnight by winning the Cup with their bulldozing forecheck. Teams pay attention to the "heavy" postseason play, but the pervasive NHL trend is still to get younger and faster.