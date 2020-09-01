 Skip to main content
ENCORE FOR THE WAINO AND YADI SHOW?
ENCORE FOR THE WAINO AND YADI SHOW?

Yadier Molina celebrates with Adam Wainwright after Wainwright finished his complete game Sunday against Cleveland. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

QUESTION: It was great to see Waino and Yadi have their moment after the complete game Sunday. It seems that Wainwright is pitching for another year. We already know Yadi's thoughts on coming back. How much do you think moments like what we saw will play into his decision or how the front office approaches him with a deal?

BENFRED: I think the Cardinals will get both Wainwright and Molina back for next season, as long as both are realistic about what that contract looks like. Wainwright seems to have no problem taking one-year, incentive-laden deals. If Molina will do the same, great. If not, there could be a hard conversation.

It's difficult to imagine Molina making more somewhere else than the Cardinals would be willing to give him, so I think something will be worked out in the end. Molina might find that free agency is not as rewarding of an experience as he thinks, given his age.

