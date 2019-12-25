3. END OF AN ERA

The good times did not last. In 2015, momentum stalled on the field as campus strife ruptured the football program in ways no one could have envisioned. First, in the spring, Pinkel was diagnosed with lymphoma and decided near season’s end his 15th year at Mizzou would be his last. By then, the season had unraveled. Quarterback Maty Mauk couldn’t stay out of trouble, thrusting freshman Drew Lock into a starting role he wasn’t prepared to handle.
On campus, student protests over a series of racially fueled incidents engaged several members of Pinkel’s roster, and with three games left in the season, the team’s African-American players staged a brief boycott of all team activities. The boycott ended when the university system president and chancellor stepped down, the first of many changes in leadership Mizzou has undergone the last four years as the school and athletics department recover from one of their most turbulent years.
The 5-7 football season ended with two ugly losses, the final chapter in an otherwise remarkable run under Pinkel.