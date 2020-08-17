END OF THE PUJOLS ERA?

COMMENT: Looks like they have finally benched old man Pujols. Hope he at least beats Willie Mays in the home-run race.
COMMISH: I saw some of the handwriting on the wall when the Angels were hitting him sixth. Now that Ohtani can only play and not pitch, that takes a DH spot away from Albert. He will pass Mays, but the 41 he needs for 700 is going to be tough unless he has a big 2021, the final year of his contract.
Follow-up: Who is the best player you've seen play, and who is/was your favorite to watch, if they are different players?
COMMISH: If you're asking about the best player(s) in my writing career, I think the best ones I've seen from an opposing team are Mike Schmidt, Dave Parker, Tom Seaver, to name a few.
From the Cardinals' side, Pujols, Ozzie, Brock, Simmons, Molina. Some of the others like Gibson, I didn't cover them in their prime.
