ENOS SLAUGHTER, Right Fielder, 1942

The man who cried when he was traded from the Cardinals and was buried in a replica of his Cardinals jersey came closest to winning an MVP for his beloved team in 1942. Slaughter finished second, to teammate and pitcher Mort Cooper. In 1942, Slaughter had the first of his three consecutive 100-run seasons and led the NL in hits (188), triples (17), and total bases (292). His .906 OPS was the second-highest of his career. Slaughter would miss the next three seasons to serve in World War II before returning in 1946, bookending his service with titles.
All-October: Enos Slaughter, 1946 — Country had a .993 OPS and one mad dash vs. Sox.
