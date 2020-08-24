EVALUATING CARP'S 2020 START

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Carpenter’s season so far (very small sample size, but, 'tis the season of small sample sizes)? His average is only .222 but it seems he's hitting better — a lot of hard contact, and he has done pretty well with runners in scoring position.
GOOLD: Sure seems like he's hitting with more authority to left field. And the anecdotal examples and numbers do confirm that. His exit velocity is up slightly. His sweet spot hits are up significantly. His launch angle is down from last year. Hard hit rate. All of these things are up slightly, and that includes his expected slugging percentage. He's got the grand slam that was a ball hit the opposite way. He's got the game like Sunday where he struck out twice and then struck twice.
It's clear he gets caught in between the hitter he's trying to become and the one that he was — but there's evidence of trends that he's wanted to see, that the Cardinals need to see, that indicate a shift. Production matters, though, and it sure seems like some lineup decisions are coming with production in mind.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.