EVALUATING CUONZO MARTIN

(Asked before Mizzou's 91-75 win over Florida on Saturday)
QUESTION: In Year 3 of Cuonzo Martin, what do you make of the program? Obviously a big upgrade from Kim Anderson, but the program feels a little stale already. Is it fair to expect Mizzou to be a tournament team year in and year out?
GORDO: Martin's record would be much, much better if both Porters and Tilmon had stayed healthy. I'm guessing he would have two NCAA berths and one pretty good NCAA run under his belt already. That said, the failure of several players to take a big step this season is a concern. So is the offensive incompetence. If you play slow, you better earn easy baskets while operating with efficiency. This team plays slow and runs a terrible offense.
Cuonzo will need to add grad transfer firepower and get fresh coaching eyes on that offense next season. In Year 4 he will be in must-win mode.