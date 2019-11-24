QUESTION: What do you think of Dunn? He is a good offensive D-man but is he really an all-around defenseman? In the Tampa Bay game, he just stood in the crease while the Lightning player waited in front of him and pushed in an easy goal. It’s not the first time we’ve seen him do that.
GORDO: That was a mishap for sure. On the other hand, he delivered a monstrous body check Thursday night against Calgary to remind us that he does have a physical side to his game. I see him as a Kevin Shattenkirk-type defender. If he doesn't see prime power-play time he may not put up 50-point seasons, but he is a terrific skater, a confident playmaker and a dangerous shooter.
Follow-up: Getting a little anxious to see Faulk score a goal or two and contribute a bit more on the power play, but he is playing significant minutes, so he must playing pretty well.
GORDO: Like Dunn, he is not seeing prime power-play duty and that is a big part of his game. But he is logging big minutes and doing his part to keep the machinery running. He will make the occasional high-risk pass that fails badly, I don't mind him with Jay Bouwmeester at all.