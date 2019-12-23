EVALUATING THE KIM SIGNING

QUESTION: What's your analysis of the Kwang Hyun Kim signing: Brilliant? Solid? Disaster? And, why?
GOOLD: Seems like a classic value play. We won't know if it's a disaster until he starts throwing pitches for them -- because it's an open question how his stuff will translate. There are, of course, good indicators. He doesn't walk many (some of that is the style of league). He has an excellent, smooth, repeatable deliver. Clear athleticism -- and we all know how much the Cardinals prioritize that when it comes to finding/developing/acquiring pitchers. He has a plus slider.
Now, if he's just a two-pitch pitcher then his durability and ability to handle innings may not have as much value because he won't see that third time through the lineup, or may be moved over to the bullpen for that reason alone. That's where the value comes in. While some of the pitchers the Cardinals were interested in wanted to only start and didn't want to sign without the promise of starting, Kim was open to either starting or relieving because his goal was to be in the majors.
He got that promise, not a promised role.