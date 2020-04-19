EX-BLUES ON THE MARKET

QUESTION: Several former Blues -- Brian Elliott, Jaroslav Halak, Roman Polak, Pat Maroon, Vladimir Sobotka -- are hitting UFA status this summer. What's your guess on each getting a new NHL deal vs. retiring (by choice or due to lack of teams being interested) or European relocation?
GORDO: Of those guys, Halak jumps out as certain to get another NHL deal. He has excelled in Boston and Rask is starting to sniff the retirement breeze.
Maroon could stick around for minimal money because he is a great chemstry guy. Tampa Bay will have big cap concerns, but Pat is not going to bust the cap as a fourth-liner. The game keeps getting faster, but Maroon has established himself as a high-character guy.
Polak is the same way. I thought he was too slow to survive years ago and he keeps getting contracts. So who knows?
Sobotka? He is playing his way to Europe.
Elliott? He is a great guy and a great back-up, but there are a LOT of goaltenders in the marketplace. This may be it for him.
