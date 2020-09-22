EX-CARDS VS. CURRENT CARDS?

QUESTION: Would a lineup of former Cardinals beat the current lineup of Cardinals?
BENFRED: The hard part is figuring out certain positions. Yeah, you get Luke Voit, Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Pham. The outfield is loaded.
But who plays second base? Third? Shortstop? A combination of Greg Garcia, Aledmys Diaz and Jedd Gyorko leaves a lot to be desired.
The rotation, led by Lance Lynn and Marco Gonzales, would be decent. The outfield would be better than the current one.
