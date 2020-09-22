 Skip to main content
EX-CARDS VS. CURRENT CARDS?
EX-CARDS VS. CURRENT CARDS?

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna (right) celebrates with teammate Tommy Pham in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

QUESTION: Would a lineup of former Cardinals beat the current lineup of Cardinals?

BENFRED: The hard part is figuring out certain positions. Yeah, you get Luke Voit, Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Pham. The outfield is loaded.

But who plays second base? Third? Shortstop? A combination of Greg Garcia, Aledmys Diaz and Jedd Gyorko leaves a lot to be desired.

The rotation, led by Lance Lynn and Marco Gonzales, would be decent. The outfield would be better than the current one.

