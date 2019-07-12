QUESTION: Unless Bader picks it up during this home stand, I don’t see why we don’t put Randy Arozarena on the 40-man roster and bring him up. Bader could use some time in Memphis to figure out how to identify a curveball and then lay off it. To make room for Arozarena, take Drew Robinson off the 40-man. Some lefthanded bat he turned out to be!
GORDO: I agree that Bader could use some time at Memphis to restore some confidence. This franchise has done that in the past and it could be a good thing. The Cardinals have put some time and money in Arozarena, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to give him a look. He certainly caught fire at Memphis.
Follow-up: What happened to all the talent that the cards had in AAA the last two years?
GORDO: Trades! Alcantara, Sierra, Gallen, Weaver, Kelly, Mercado . . . those big assets went out the door. Bader and O'Neill moved up to the big team. Reyes, Gomber and Helsley were among the pitchers getting hurt.