EXPAND THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF?

Familiar face missing as playoff coaches gather in Atlanta

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, jokes with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, as they pose with the College Football Championship trophy during a news conference ahead for the College Football playoffs Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Atlanta. Ryan Day of Ohio State was unable to attend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

QUESTION: Are you for or against expansion in the College Football Playoff? Why or why not?

BENFRED: For. Here's what I would like for the playoffs: Every conference champion from a Power 5 conference gets in, plus the best team from the non-Power-5 pool.

It creates more importance for the regular season. It forces conferences to figure out a way to name one champion. It gives the best of the smaller schools -- determined by the committee -- a shot while incentivizing them for playing tougher schedules.

Six teams.

Anyone who gets left out can't whine, because you should have (a) won your league, or (b) scheduled better.

Sure, the non-Power 5 school would get waxed most times. The times it didn't would be worth it. And then jokers like UCF could not claim bogus national championships.

