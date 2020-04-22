EXPAND THE ROSTERS?
0 comments

EXPAND THE ROSTERS?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
The Blues take on the Ducks at the Enterprise Center

Niko Mikkola knocks Anaheim's Devin Shore into the boards on Jan. 13, 2020. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: If the NHL season resumes, but the AHL season doesn't, would it make sense to expand the NHL rosters in case off injuries? If this is the case, who do you think the Blues would call up?

JT: I would say Mikkola, Kostin, Husso, and in a non-AHL category, Perunovich. To me, that would be the top tier.

Other possibilities: Walman, Walker, Poganski, Nolan. And maybe Brouwer comes back (Again!)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports