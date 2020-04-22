EXPAND THE ROSTERS?

QUESTION: If the NHL season resumes, but the AHL season doesn't, would it make sense to expand the NHL rosters in case off injuries? If this is the case, who do you think the Blues would call up?
JT: I would say Mikkola, Kostin, Husso, and in a non-AHL category, Perunovich. To me, that would be the top tier.
Other possibilities: Walman, Walker, Poganski, Nolan. And maybe Brouwer comes back (Again!)
