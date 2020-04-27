EXPAND THE ROTATION?

COMMENT: On a team with quality pitching depth, like the Cards have, why don't they use young pitchers at the back end of a rotation in a start-share way? Having the No. 5 and No. 6 starter alternate starts with one going 5 innings and the other going 4 would seem to have two benefits: (1) keep both under 180 IP while they adjust to MLB (or recover from injury, in the Wacha and Reyes cases); and (2) give the 'pen a day off, which would have saved us a Maness, Siegrist or Rosenthal back in the Matheny days.
GOOLD: Teams have tried that. A few. Mostly when they're thirsting for pitching depth. There's something to the college quarterback notion -- if you have two starting quarterbacks then you don't really have one. Same for pitching. If you have seven starters, then you really don't have five. You might have three. You might have four. But you don't have five that you trust, otherwise why the shenanigans?
There is another reason, too.
It's the age-old issue of tradition. It's why closers get the ninth whether that's when the game is in doubt or not, and why more basketball players don't shoot FTs underhanded, and on and on and on. It's just how things are done, and players are resistant to changes like that. Colorado has done some funky rotation things in the past that didn't last because players had trouble with them. Creatures of habit, you know. The Dodgers have definitely been inventive with their pitching at times, and they did it because they had young pitchers they could do it with -- and didn't mess with the established pitchers.
That's a big reason why you don't see this with the Cardinals. One, as much as they talk about pitching depth, they do believe they can identify the five best and the No. 6 and 7 alternates. And two, they don't want to stray too far from tradition and the regimen that might throw off the starters. I give Mike Matheny credit on this: He was honest about that. It might have been frustrating to hear, and it might have spoke to a lack of ingenuity or a resistance of imagination, but he made good, honest points about why. He was fair in his description and answers on these questions about getting creative with pitching depth.
Another reason? It's already being done in cases like you describe when it comes to injury. Just not as obvious as you suggest.
