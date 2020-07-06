EXPANSION ON THE HORIZON?
EXPANSION ON THE HORIZON?

Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay

Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What's the likelihood that expansion of baseball takes place soon after labor agreement is done (provided it gets done)? Reduced revenue during Covid times might give owners a new reason to revisit expansion.

COMMISH: I suspect the owners wouldn't mind having those franchise fees, but commissioner Rob Manfred, as was commissioner Bug Selig before him, is adamant about straightening out the stadium situations in Tampa Bay and Oakland before considering expanding.

To have 32 teams, like football, does make much more sense. Eight divisions of four teams.

