EXPANSION ON THE HORIZON?

QUESTION: What's the likelihood that expansion of baseball takes place soon after labor agreement is done (provided it gets done)? Reduced revenue during Covid times might give owners a new reason to revisit expansion.
COMMISH: I suspect the owners wouldn't mind having those franchise fees, but commissioner Rob Manfred, as was commissioner Bug Selig before him, is adamant about straightening out the stadium situations in Tampa Bay and Oakland before considering expanding.
To have 32 teams, like football, does make much more sense. Eight divisions of four teams.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.