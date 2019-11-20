COMMENT: Schwartz doesn't seem to be the prolific scorer that was advertised. Could the Blues look for outside help up front in the form of an true scorer (25+ goals) with the long-term absence (and questionable long-term health) of Tarasenko? There still seems to be an obvious need for scoring.
THOMAS: Schwartz had 12 goals over the first three Blues playoff series last year. So we've all seen what he's capable of doing. Last year, he didn't get his fifth goal until Feb. 16, so he's off to a better start. Throw in his 12 assists and he's off to a decent start, certainly much better than last year. So let's see if he approaches 20 goals this season.
The Blues, like basically all teams, can always use more goal scorers. I'm sure they're hoping for more from Robert Thomas as the season continues, for O'Reilly to pick up his pace, etc.