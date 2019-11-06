QUESTION: Does the news about the planned meeting between Marcell Ozuna and the Cardinals to discuss a potential multi-year deal mean anything, or is it just going through the motions on the way to his departure through free agency?
BENFRED: I think it means something, yes. It means both sides are open to discussing an arrangement that is more than the terms of the one-year qualifying offer. The Cardinals in the past declined multiple chances to give Ozuna some sort of public sign they wanted him back beyond that QO. This could be interpreted as a sign.
I still remain skeptical that the Cardinals will be willing to offer Ozuna more or as much as another team, considering their ups-and-downs with him the past two seasons and their deep pool of outfield prospects. And if I'm soon-to-be 29-year-old Ozuna, I'm getting paid NOW, not betting on another big bite of the free-agency apple down the line.