EXPECTATIONS FOR CARDINALS STARTERS?

QUESTION: What are reasonable projections for the presumptive starting five in the Cardinals rotation?
GOOLD: I don't know about projecting their stats, because I have no idea how many games will be played. But here are the six pitchers who the Cardinals are counting on to make a vast majority of the starts for them this season, and what each needs to bring:
Jack Flaherty: must/can emerge as a bona fide ace, like few teams have.
Carlos Martinez: the stuff is there, the velocity isn't what it was, and his commitment to his regimen between starts will determine what he is during starts. Can be an All-Star again.
Adam Wainwright: would not shock me if he's third on the team in quality starts. That's the regular, durable, reliable, innings that they can count on him to provide.
Miles Mikolas: Probably lead the rotation in wins, if they score enough for him. Or be second to Flaherty.
Dakota Hudson: will have fewer innings than the rest, especially if walk rate climbs again. Figures to be an adjustment year for him as league moves on him, gets better against him, and he has to adjust.
Kwang Hyun Kim: going to flex between rotation and relief, and bet he does well. He'll have newness as an edge as teams see him and his funky stuff for the first time, like Oh did with that split-finger pitch, or Gallegos did as a reliever. And so on. That's an edge he'll make the most of.
