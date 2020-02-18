EXPECTATIONS FOR CARPENTER AND FOWLER
0 comments

  • 0
Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals players St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, left, jumps to high five Dexter Fowler after Fowler hit a three run homer in the eighth inning during a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, June 17, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

CPOMMENT: Hoping Carpenter and Fowler have bounce-back seasons and are candidates for Comeback Player of the Year. But if one or both get off to slow starts, and then it’s the end of May and both are scuffling, is it time for permanent changes? You’re darned if you do and darned if you don’t with these guys. If they get hot then you want to keep them; if they are ice cold you can’t even trade them for a bag of balls. 

BENFRED: The timeline for veterans like Carpenter and Fowler is very much going to depend on a few things. How they play. How the team plays. If the team wins. It's easier to carry slow-starting players if you're winning. It's harder if you're losing and they're not playing well. It's even harder if you're losing and the guys who could take their jobs are burning it up in limited opportunities or at Class AAA.

A lot of moving parts, and as much reason for real competition as we have witnessed in quite some time. Sitting them down for players who are playing better is the easy part. Trading them? I don't think that's very easy, considering their contracts.

